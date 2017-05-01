× Norman police purchase 75 body-worn cameras for officers

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman police officers will soon be wearing body cameras when they respond to calls around the city.

Norman police began researching body-worn cameras in 2012 as a way to increase transparency. After testing cameras, the department reached an agreement with WatchGuard Video in December of 2016.

Initially, the department purchased 75 body cameras and seven in-car video units.

The body-worn cameras will be used by officers in patrol, traffic, investigations, uniform support and animal welfare divisions.

“The implementation of body-worn cameras is another way the Norman Police Department is working to provide transparency to the public. While we believe that the use of these cameras will significantly benefit both the community and our officers, we know that no technology is a perfect solution to all situations. Body-worn cameras have limitations; however, we believe that in the end the community and its officers will benefit from their use,” the department said in a news release.

For more information on the department’s policies, visit the city’s website.