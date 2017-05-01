× Officials: Arkansas man shot and killed after shooting at Oklahoma sheriff

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in McCurtain County are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting.

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office called the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into a shooting that occurred on Sunday near Tom, Oklahoma.

Investigators say it all started when the sheriff’s office received a call about a man walking down the road with a gun. The caller told dispatchers that the man was threatening to kill people.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned the man was in a wooded area.

As deputies were looking for the man, a deputy spotted a truck leaving a home in the area and pulled the vehicle over.

The driver told the deputy that he was giving the passenger, who was a stranger to him, a ride. When the deputy asked the passenger if he had a weapon, the man reportedly showed the deputy a gun in his waistband.

At that point, officials say the man, who was identified as 32-year-old Devin Hawkins, grabbed the gun and put it to his head.

Several deputies and the sheriff attempted to calm Hawkins and told him to put down the gun and get out of the truck. However, they say he refused and pointed the gun at the sheriff.

Investigators allege that Hawkins fired at least one round at the sheriff. Officials say that is when deputies shot and killed Hawkins.

Now, agents are investigating the shooting and will hand over the final results of their investigation to the district attorney.