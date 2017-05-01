× No injuries reported after fire at Nestle Purina pet food plant

OKLAHOMA CITY – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at the Nestle Purina pet food plant.

Initial reports indicate the fire started around 2:45 p.m. at the food plant, located near Lincoln and Memorial.

Officials said the fire was caused by a welder doing some work on the third floor.

Approximately 300 people were evacuated from the building.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.