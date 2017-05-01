× Oklahoma City mother arrested after neighbors report hearing ‘screaming,’ ‘slapping’

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City mother was arrested after neighbors reportedly heard screaming, slapping and loud thuds coming from a home.

On April 27, officers were called to home along N.E. 12th St. following an alleged domestic disturbance.

When police arrived at the home, they began speaking with a 13-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy who said their mother had assaulted them.

The boys said that they were playing outside when they began to fight.

According to the arrest affidavit, the fight ended when one of the boys chased the other with a kitchen knife.

A family friend told police that she was supervising the children and tried to call the boys’ mother, 33-year-old Amanda Richards, but could not get a hold of her.

A short time later, Richards returned to the house.

The victims told officers that Richards picked one of the boys up from couch “and slammed him on the ground. [Victim] said [Richards] began striking him in the head with both of her hands, in a closed fist fashion, and kicking him in the torso approximately 4 times,” the affidavit claims.

Witnesses told investigators they didn’t see the alleged abuse, but could hear screaming, slapping and what sounded like impact noises.

After that, one of the victims said he was in the front yard when Richards nearly struck him with her car as she left the home.

Richards was arrested on a complaint of child abuse.