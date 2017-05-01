Oklahoma man who owns company that installs tornado shelters charged with embezzlement

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man who owns a company that installs tornado shelters is charged with embezzlement.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter today announced the filing of seven felony counts of embezzlement against William Stephens, who owns Tornado King Shelters.

The Attorney General’s office launched an investigation into Stephens and his company after receiving several complaints of alleged fraud against the Tornado King Shelters company.

Throughout the course of the investigation, agents discovered on multiple occasions the Tornado King received full or partial payments for work his company never completed.

When victims attempted to contact Stephens’ company, he was unresponsive.

“We will not tolerate individuals or companies that defraud Oklahomans,” Attorney General Hunter said. “I appreciate the outstanding work by the Consumer Protection Unit to hold individuals accountable for their crimes.”

A Cleveland County judge set his bail at $50,000.

If convicted, Stephens faces up to five years in prison and $5,000 per count in fines and restitution.

Attorney General Hunter and the Consumer Protection Unit recommend the following consumer tips when individuals consider hiring a contractor:

Never pay for the entire job upfront. The majority of reputable companies in Oklahoma will install or build without payment until the job is complete.

Be suspicious of door-to-door solicitations. Get a business card and research the company’s history online. Also, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit to see if any complaints have been filed against the company.

Ask trustworthy people for a referral. Whenever possible, deal with local contractors who have roots in the community and independently verify addresses

Receive several written estimates from different contractors. Ask each contractor for references where they have completed work.

