One dead, several injured in reported stabbing on University of Texas campus

AUSTIN, Texas – Authorities say one person is in custody following a reported stabbing on the campus of the University of Texas.

Austin-Travis EMS said they were called to the scene after receiving reports of several people stabbed on Monday afternoon.

The agency reports that one person has died and three others suffered “potentially serious injuries.” EMS says they are receiving reports of other patients with non-life threatening injuries.

Austin police told KXAN that they were assisting university police at the Gregory Gym on the UT campus.

University police say one person is in custody, accused of stabbing two people and assaulting another.

Unidentified suspect apprehended for stabbing two subjects and assaulting a one other. One of the victims died due to their wounds. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) May 1, 2017

Students at the university received the following alert:

“Criminal Activity with Injury occurred on campus. Suspect in custody no additional immediate threat to campus. Please avoid the area of 21st and Speedway until further notice. Info to follow.”