Police arrest hit-and-run suspect accused in Oklahoma mother’s death

SEMINOLE, Okla. – Police say they have made an arrest in connection to the death of an Oklahoma mother.

In September 2016, 26-year-old Vicky Holata was found dead in a ditch in Seminole.

Police said she was hit by a car and left to die.

Her friends and family spoke with NewsChannel 4, asking for anyone to come forward with information on what happened.

Police say few clues were available in order to find out who was responsible for Holata’s death.

But thanks to the work of Detective Adam Good and Detective Branon Bowen, police were able to make an arrest in the case.

Tim Davis was arrested on April 26th in connection to Holata’s death.

Police say alcohol may have been involved.

Davis was charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

Holata leaves behind three young children.