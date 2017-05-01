Thunder General Manager Sam Presti shared his thoughts on the 2016-2017 season and offered some insight on future questions surrounding the team.
Presti Reflects And Projects On New Era
-
Thunder get Gibson, McDermott and draft pick from Bulls
-
Oklahoma City Thunder signs free agent guard Norris Cole
-
“It always give me chills,” New Thunder players address Oklahoma City fans, Loud City
-
“I still think about it,” James Harden opens up about being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder
-
Viral video shows Amtrak train blasting commuters with snow
-
-
Facebook launches tool to fight fake news — but is it censorship?
-
Mike Boynton Introduced as New OSU Basketball Coach
-
Mosquito-Borne Disease Vaccine Study
-
Facebook videos will soon autoplay with sound on; here’s how to disable
-
ODOT unveils new state map
-
-
White House blocks several news organizations from press briefing
-
Disney announces opening dates for ‘Avatar,’ ‘Star Wars’ lands; new fireworks shows
-
News anchor realizes on air her husband was killed