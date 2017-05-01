Report: Dallas firefighter wounded, police searching for shooter

DALLAS, Texas – Officials in Dallas are currently dealing with an active shooting situation in East Dallas.

According to KXAS, a Dallas firefighter has been shot and police officers were pinned down by gunfire from the shooter at one point.

The condition of the firefighter is not known at this time, but Dallas Fire-Rescue says he was taken to Baylor Medical Center for treatment.

Dallas Fire Rescue confirms injured firefighter taken to Baylor Medical Center from shooting incident. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/VE41ZMkgq1 — Ken Kalthoff (@KenKalthoffNBC5) May 1, 2017

There are several streets closed in the area of Dolphin and I-30. Please avoid the area as this remains an active scene. pic.twitter.com/L0gsxCgsUU — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017

Nearby residents are being told to stay in their homes and roads are blocked off in the area.