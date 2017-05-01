Should it stay or should it go? Which foods to keep when the power is out

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands lost power or still don’t have power, so it can be difficult to know if the food in your freezer or refrigerator is still good.

Experts say pick up refrigerator and freezer thermometers to make sure that the temperature is below 40 degrees in both spots.

A standard refrigerator will maintain safe temperatures for roughly four hours if the door is left closed or minimally opened. Freezers, which are fully stocked, will maintain temperature up to 48 hours. Less stocked freezers will maintain temp around 24 hours.

Experts say try not top open the doors to either.

Also, if ice crystals are still intact, you should be fine.

Foods that are usually safe, even if the temperature rises slightly above 40, are as follows:

Uncut fruits/vegetables

Processed cheeses

Butter.

However, these foods should be discarded:

Meats

Cut vegetables or fruits

Dairy

Opened jars/ bottles.

For more tips, watch the video below.