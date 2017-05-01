Suspect confesses after police make gruesome discovery in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. – A Duncan man was arrested for murder after police made a gruesome discovery.

Over the weekend, 64-year-old Cecil Jackson was reported missing to the Duncan Police Department, according to the Duncan Banner.

When authorities went to Jackson’s home to investigate, they found his body wrapped up in the backyard, KSWO reports.

After interviewing several people, police identified a possible suspect in the case.

The suspect, identified as 53-year-old James King, was found at the Newcastle Gaming Center.

According to the Duncan Banner, after King was arrested he reportedly confessed to murdering Jackson.

“We gained information about another gentleman by the name of James King who was in possession of some of Mr. Jackson’s belongings, including his car,” Duncan Police Detective Lt. John Byers told the Duncan Banner. “We located Mr. King at the Newcastle Gaming Center in Newcastle, Oklahoma, where he was arrested and brought back to Duncan and interviewed here at the Duncan Police Department on Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon, Mr.King confessed to murdering Mr. Jackson.”

He was booked into the Stephens County Jail where he faces a charge of murder in the first-degree.