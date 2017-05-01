Truck driver who comforted Oklahoma woman during her final moments is identified

Late last month, authorities say 25-year-old Dorothy Marko crashed her truck into a tree on Hwy 70. The truck burst into flames with Marko still inside it.

HUGO, Okla. – A grieving Oklahoma family says they are closer to closure after finding the man who comforted their loved one during her last moments on earth.

Family members say they heard that people stopped to take pictures of the burning truck, but only one passerby stopped to help her.

Emergency crews told them a truck driver stopped to check on Marko and helped pull her to safety.

“At least he comforted her when we couldn’t,” said Brenda Marko, Dorothy’s mother.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they told the family that the truck driver was visibly upset but continued to stay by Marko’s side.

“And screaming, ‘She’s just a baby. She’s just a baby.’ With all my heart, I want to thank him,” Brenda Marko said.

Dorothy Marko was flown to a nearby hospital, but died from her injuries.

After her death, Dorothy’s family couldn’t stop thinking about the mystery truck driver.

They reached out to news stations in an attempt to find someone who could identify the man.

Now, that man has been identified.

Darrell Cloyd, a truck driver from Ohio, told KXII he was never supposed to be on Hwy 70 that day. In fact, he says he took a wrong turn and ended up on the highway by mistake.

When he saw Marko’s truck, he knew he had to stop and help.

That act of kindness has been a light during a very dark time for the Oklahoma family.

“I’m hoping he made her feel comfortable for those last couple moments. I’m hoping that he eased her mind a little bit so she didn’t have to go alone,” Linda Marko, Dorothy’s sister, said.

Family members say they hope they can meet Cloyd the next time he is driving through Oklahoma.