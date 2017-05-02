× 19-year-old man arrested for child pornography featuring Oklahoma children

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Deputies in Canadian County have arrested a 19-year-old man following an investigation into child pornography.

Authorities allege that 19-year-old Domingo Isaac Hernandez distributed child pornography from a computer in his parent’s house to an undercover computer at the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

During a search of the home, investigators determined that Hernandez had wiped his computer. However, authorities say they found a number of thumb drives containing child pornography.

Investigators say the thumb drives and his cell phone allegedly contained videos of local underage victims.

“My investigators have already initiated forensic interviews with victims, and are in hopes of identifying every child this predator has victimized,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Officials say Hernandez allegedly placed hidden cameras throughout his home, including bathrooms and showers.

“We knew before we ever got there we were about to take down a child pornographer, but were a little surprised to learn of his hidden camera network inside the house,” West said.

Hernandez was arrested on one count of aggravated possession of child pornography, violating Oklahoma’s Computer Crimes Act, manufacturing child pornography and lewd acts with a child under the age of 16.