Adorable couple shares story behind classic Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon photo

OKLAHOMA CITY – This past weekend, about 26,000 runners took part in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

However, two participants are getting a lot of attention.

They didn’t win the race. In fact, they finished last but won the hearts of people watching throughout the country.

Marathon officials say 88-year-old Robert Kinder and 84-year-old Betty Kinder finished the 5K at the marathon. After crossing the finish line, marathon officials snapped a photo of the couple and shared it on social media.

The two holding hands crossing the finish line is amazing on its own, but take a closer look at Robert’s hat, it says ‘Sexy old Fart’! That hat helped propel them to an internet sensation.

Robert said he decided to participate in the 5K, but then Betty needed surgery.

Following her surgery, she said she wanted to do it but wasn’t sure if she would be able to walk the full 5K.

However, that didn’t stop her.

She says she practiced walking while in rehab, but didn’t tell her family because she didn’t want them to worry.

After crossing the finish line and that photo was shared, their secret was out.

They say they are considering walking the 5K again next year.

