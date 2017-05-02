× Cincinnati TV station calls for boycott of Bengals after drafting former OU star Joe Mixon

CINCINNATI, Ohio – It has been less than a week since Joe Mixon became a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, but already some people are talking about boycotting the team.

In 2014, OU running back Joe Mixon was suspended from the program for punching Amelia Molitor inside Pickleman’s on Campus Corner.

Molitor suffered several broken bones in her face, and Mixon entered an Alford plea to the assault charges.

Surveillance videos at the restaurant captured the whole event on camera.

It shows Molitor shoving and hitting Mixon, and Mixon responding by punching her in the face and leaving the scene.

On Friday, Mixon was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Bengals.

Following his selection, a Cincinnati television station posted an editorial, criticizing the Bengals for drafting Mixon.

“This time the Bengals have gone too far. Over and over, the Bengals have drafted, signed and stood by players with troubled legal backgrounds or other concerns that make them less-than-stellar role models. But the Bengals drafting Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon– on top of the team’s tacit support of Adam Jones– is disgraceful,” WCPO’s Editorial Board wrote.

The editorial goes on to discuss Mixon suspension following an incident with a parking attendant at OU.

“There’s absolutely no excuse for Mixon’s action. He is a muscular, 200-plus-pound college athlete. Even Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops admitted after he saw the video last December that suspending Mixon for an entire season was not enough punishment. But apparently the Bengals don’t care. Drafting Mixon shows that at least one team — our hometown team– has learned nothing from the Ray Rice incident. A man hitting a woman is not OK. Drafting Mixon says the Bengals think it is.”

The editorial says the Bengals cannot control the actions of its players, but the organization can control the “types of players it signs, drafts and trades for.”

“Instead of buying a Bengals ticket this year, take the $50 of more you would have spent on that ticket and donate the money to a nonprofit that works to prevent violence against women. We have included a list of organizations below. Enough is enough, Bengals. We can excuse another season without winning a playoff game. We can’t excuse drafting a player like Joe Mixon.”

ESPN reported that after viewing the video of the 2014 incident, only four NFL teams said they would consider drafting Mixon.

In an anonymous survey over past week with all 32 NFL teams, only four said they would consider drafting RB Joe Mixon. But only takes one. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2017

Cincinnati kicks off its regular season Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Baltimore Ravens.