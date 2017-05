CHOCTAW, Okla. – Firefighters are on the scene of a grass fire in Choctaw.

Initial reports indicate fire crews were called to a grass fire near S.E. 44th and Hiwassee around 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City firefighters are on scene.

TAC 3: More @OKCFD resources are being sent to this wildland fire at SE 44 / Hiwassee. Now about 3 acres. 12:57 pm — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 2, 2017

Officials say this slow-moving fire is not threatening any structures at this time.

TAC 3: This is a relatively slow moving fire. Access is very muddy. About 4 acres involved. No reports of any homes threatened. 1:02 pm — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 2, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.