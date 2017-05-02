Four suspects arrested after firing gun at police officer in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have arrested four suspects after shots were fired at an officer Tuesday night.

Police were attempting to make contact with several subjects in a car near the scene SE 46th St. and Stiles Ave.

When one of the officers began to walk up to the vehicle, one of the subjects got out of the car and started firing a gun at the officers.

No police officers were injured in the incident and officers did not fire back.

That’s when the suspect jumped back into the vehicle and the driver took off.

A second police unit chased after the suspects and followed them to a motel near SE 66th and I-35.

Police arrested four people and took them into custody.

Names of the suspects have not been released.