“Gathering Of The Juggalos” set for Oklahoma debut this summer

OKLAHOMA CITY - A popular music festival known for its mature audience and clown-like appearance is making its way to Oklahoma for the first time.

But it's had its fair share of crime with assaults, drug use and public nudity.

A peaceful northeast Oklahoma City field will turn into its own adult theme park when the Gathering of the Juggalos Music Festival comes this July.

"I think with every generation of music, every band has fans and they have names for them. These are called the juggalos and juggalettes,” Max Baker, who helped bring the festival to Oklahoma, said.

They are nicknamed for their love of the music group Insane Clown Posse, who has drawn a cult-like following.

"The participants who follow this group, they dress up. It's sort of like the Rocky Horror Picture Show," Roger Skeen, Lost Lakes Amphitheater landowner said.

Eight thousand fans are expected to attend the four-day event this summer.

The festival is in its 18th year.

It's been in Illinois, Michigan and Ohio but it's in Oklahoma for the first time.

Organizers say Insane Clown Posse's first concert at Lost Lakes Amphitheater two years ago inspired the band to come back.

"They called and said, "Hey, is that place still available? Lost Lakes.' And here we are," Baker said.

The festival has a dark past with reports of a stabbing, drug overdoses, and assaults.

But the venue says their previous show here gives them confidence that the most you're going to see is soda pop sprayed on you. A signature prop for the headlining band.

"I went online and Googled it, and I was going 'oh my gosh,' because my background was in law enforcement. It turned out to be one of the best shows we've had out here," Skeen said.

But with thousands in one location for the four-day festival, organizers say they're stepping up safety measures.

"We're of course going to have a very strong security presence. Our rules and regulations will be posted,” Brad White, Lost Lakes Amphitheater owner said.

They're hoping extra security will be enough to detour any violence.

Click here for more information.