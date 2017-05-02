Girl, 4, sexually assaulted after teen crawls through her bedroom window: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A 15-year-old has been arrested for allegedly climbing into a New York City home and sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, police said Tuesday.

The young victim was sleeping in her second-floor bedroom in Rosedale, Queens, with the window open when someone, possibly using a ladder, accessed her bedroom early Sunday, police told WPIX.

Her parents were not home at the time, but she was left in the care of several adult relatives, sources said.

When the child’s parents returned, she told them a stranger accessed her bedroom and assaulted her, according to police.

Doctors later found indications of sexual assault, sources told the station.

Investigators were able to lift fingerprints from a ladder and inside the house, as well as locate surveillance video, WPIX reported.

That led police to a "known" 15-year-old in the neighborhood, according to WPIX sources.

He was arrested early Tuesday, and charged with attempted rape, burglary, and aggravated sex abuse, police said.

The teen has not been identified.