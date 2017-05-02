“I love her so much,” 10-year-old girl dies from injuries she received from shooting nearly a decade ago

OKLAHOMA CITY – Garvenia James remembers the gunshots 10 years ago.

“She’s shot and he says, ‘call 911,’” said James.

Her granddaughter, Isjanna James, was shot during a drive-by shooting in 2007. She was only eight-months-old but survived.

Isjanna spent several years living in an assisted children’s center before coming to live with her grandmother.

She spent most of her time in a wheelchair and had to be fed through a tube.

But despite her challenges, her grandmother says she lived her life and even went to school.

“She loved music. She loved all kinds of music but her favorite was classic,” said James. “She likes to listen to the classic music. She’ll smile when it comes on.”

But on April 29, Isjanna died from her gunshot wound 10 years earlier.

“After they left, I just fell down to my knees and just prayed,” said James.

Isjanna was taken to OU Medical Center where she passed away.

James says she is relieved her granddaughter isn’t suffering anymore but says she was a blessing gone too soon.

“When I’d get up in the morning, it was a joy to get her ready for school,” said James. “I thank her for being with me and living with me this long and I love her dearly. I love her so much.”

Police say this is now a murder case and they are asking for the public’s help in finding Isjanna’s killer.

“That’s a baby, you know? “And she’s been through a whole lot. They don’t know what she’s been through. At eight months old until 10,” said James.

She’s now hoping that person will come forward.