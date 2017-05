Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Two laptops were stolen from OG&E trucks on Monday as crews were working to restore power in the area of N.W. 18th and May.

OG&E officials say they are mobile data units that dispatch orders to workers in the field.

They say the units are worthless to whoever stole them but caused a major inconvenience to the crews out there.

They are now working with police to track them down.