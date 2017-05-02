Majority of Oklahoma expected to be out of a drought after recent rainfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Weekend storms gave us some much-needed rain, clearing up months of dry conditions in the central and northeastern parts of the state.

Which has many wondering, are we in a drought?

“The majority of the state will be out of a drought after this past weekend's rain also the rains that have occurred over the last month and month and a half,” said Gary McManus, State Climatologist.

Rain and even some snow helped wash away what was left of our dry conditions which is a sigh of relief compared to where the state was a few years ago.

“We're not in any sort of danger of losing our water supply across the state like we were at the height of the drought of 2010 to 2015,” said McManus.

Despite all the rain, some places weren't as lucky. Southern Oklahoma didn't get much at all and remains in a moderate drought.

“Pauls Valley, they only received less than a half inch of rainfall,” McManus said.

Heading into the summer season, many Oklahoma lakes are well above average.

Lake Tenkiller is 26 feet above average! Lake Fort Gibson is 20 feet above average while Lake Keystone is at 18 feet over average.

Closer to home, Lake Hefner and Lake Thunderbird added a foot each. But weather experts warn residents to not get carried away.

“This will really be the time for folks to continue to conserve, to continue to manage their water resources carefully,” said Cole Perryman, with the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.

Perryman says to keep an eye on how much water you use when washing the car or watering the lawn because the drought could always return.

“Get ahead of the curve because as we know from our precipitation history, we will be back in drought again,” Perryman said.

Climatologists say the final rain totals should come out Wednesday.