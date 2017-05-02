Many Oklahomans turning down tornado shelter rebates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCELL, Okla -- When tornadoes come calling, there is no better place to hide than underground.

In May 2013, hundreds of lives were saved when families took refuge from an EF5 in their storm shelters.

"When you think about emergency management, their safety is our top concern," Purcell Emergency Management Director, Kevin Rhoads said.

FEMA awards grant money to many Oklahoma communities.

A 75% rebate is available to residents to offset the cost of a storm shelter.

Bobby Elmore applied for a shelter.

He wanted security for his family of 4.

"Usually, we have to run out in the rain to get to the neighbor's shelter; this program came up and I just had to take it," Elmore told us.

But Emergency Management Director Rhoads was stunned when others on the list began rejecting the rebate.

"It's almost like a roll of the dice," Rhoads said. "In Oklahoma, it's not the place to roll the dice."

