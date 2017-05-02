× Officials: Several city positions would be cut under proposed budget for Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Council says under a proposed budget, several city employees would be left without a job.

On Tuesday, the city manager gave the council a proposed $1.38 billion budget for fiscal year 2018, which is set to begin on July 1.

The general fund budget, which accounts for most day-to-day operations, would be hit with a 0.2 percent decrease from the current amended budget.

In all, city leaders say public safety makes up just under 65 percent of the general fund, followed by public services, culture and recreation and general government.

Officials say the proposed budget includes a net decrease of 16 authorized city staff positions, making it the second straight year of staff reductions.

“With this proposed budget we have tried to balance the fiscal realities of a smaller budget with the need to meet growth in our population and higher expectations from residents,” City Manager Jim Couch said. “We are working every day to meet the expectations of our residents and businesses to make Oklahoma City a great place to live, work and play.

Residents will have the opportunity to address the council about the budget during meetings on May 9, May 23 and June 6. The budget is set to be adopted on June 13.