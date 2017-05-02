× Officials: Worker fell through roof of medical examiner’s office

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rescue crews were called to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office following a bizarre accident.

On Tuesday morning, firefighters were called to the medical examiner’s office at N.E. 8th and Stonewall.

Investigators say a worker fell through the roof and then became stuck between some pipes.

Thankfully, it didn’t take rescue crews long to get him safely on the ground.

However, there was no word on the worker’s condition.