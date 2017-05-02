× Oklahoma City man accused of child abuse after slapping 17-year-old family member

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is accused of child abuse after slapping a 17-year-old family member.

On May 1, police were called to a local high school after DHS child welfare specialist reported a possible case of child abuse.

Police officers then went to the alleged victim’s home where she told police that Christopher Wood slapped her on the face.

According to the teen, she and Wood were arguing over a messy room when the teen threw a pillow at the man, which hit him in the face.

The teen said Wood then slapped her on the face.

Police officers noticed the teen’s face was bruised and her lip was visibly injured.

Wood reportedly confirmed the teen’s story.

Wood was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for child abuse.