ADA, Okla. – An Oklahoma game warden has a couple of things to celebrate.

On April 28, Garret Harley was in front of 500 spectators for his CLEET graduation.

However, the moment would not be complete without a special someone by his side.

He invited his girlfriend, Jalyn, on stage and got down on one knee.

Fortunately, she said yes!

Harley is a game warden in Seminole County.