Oklahoma House approves fee on tickets to Oklahoma City Thunder, professional sporting events

OKLAHOMA CITY – Legislation that imposes a fee on tickets for Oklahoma City Thunder games and other professional sporting events has been approved by the Oklahoma House.

The House voted 69-20 for the measure Tuesday and sent it to the Senate for consideration.

The bill by Republican Rep. Leslie Osborne of Mustang imposes a $1 fee on the sale of tickets of less than $50 and $2 for tickets of $50 or more. Professional sporting events covered by the measure include hockey, baseball, basketball, football, arena football and soccer.

Osborn says the bill will raise an estimated $2.6 million to help fill a projected budget hole of $878 million next year.

Opponents say the fee imposes a heavier burden on working-class families than the wealthy.