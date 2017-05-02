Oklahoma students help save woman from jumping off of bridge

TULSA, Okla. – Luke Widner says he was simply in the right place at the right time.

While driving along the 71st Street bridge, he saw a group of people holding someone at the edge of the bridge. A woman had climbed over the railing and was planning to jump.

“She was in a place where she didn’t feel loved and cared for,” Widner said.

Immediately, Widner pulled his truck over and ran to the group.

“The first three guys that already got there were, kind of had her pressed up against the fence, but I think they were kind of trapped,” Widner, a senior at Oral Roberts University, told KJRH.

Another ORU student, Christi Sleiman, also stopped to help and called 911 while telling the woman not to jump.

“I just grabbed her right arm, and the cyclist who was there first got her left, and we just got her over the fence,” Widner said.

Widner says he believes that God put him in that spot so that he could help save a life.