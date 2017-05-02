Police: Oklahoma woman accused of selling Jeep, stealing it back during home invasion

TULSA, Okla. – Police in Tulsa are searching for a woman who allegedly sold her Jeep and then stole it back.

In late March, investigators say Alyson Ry Moore sold her Jeep to a woman.

A few days later, authorities allege that Moore invaded the victim’s home and demanded the vehicle back.

Detectives told FOX 23 that Moore was armed with a baseball bat, but the victim was able to wrestle it away from her and hit her in the head with it.

However, a man who was with Moore was armed with a gun. At that point, the pair reportedly stole the Jeep and a cell phone.

Investigators say they rarely see something like this happen with a vehicle sale.

Moore is wanted on two counts of robbery, one count of burglary and one count of auto theft.

So far, the man has not been identified.