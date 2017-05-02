Police working to solve tragic murder of 10-year-old girl who died from injuries she sustained as an 8-month-old

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are working to solve the tragic murder of a 10-year-old girl who died from injuries she sustained as an 8-month-old.

On February 26, 2007, Oklahoma City police were dispatched to a drive-by shooting at a home near N.E. 16th St. and Coltrane Rd.

Officers arrived and located four people inside the residence, one of whom was an eighth-month-old infant.

The infant, identified as Isjanna McKay James, was lying in a bed and suffering from gunshot trauma, police said.

No other people inside the home were injured in the shooting.

The baby was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

She was later admitted to a local long-term care facility where she remained for nearly a decade.

Sadly, on April 29th, 2017, police say the victim passed away in the hospital.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that the child’s death was a result of injuries sustained during the shooting in 2007.

Police say the drive-by shooting, while investigated at the time, has remained unsolved over the years.

Homicide investigators have begun a thorough review of the case, but are asking for the public’s assistance in solving this murder.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they are urged to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.