School officials: 14 Moore schools have shelters ahead of storm season

MOORE, Okla. – According to school administrators, a project to put storm shelters in every Moore school is on track.

On May 20, 2013, seven children were killed when an EF-5 tornado ripped through Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore.

Voters passed a $209 million bond to allow for storm shelters to be built at every school in Moore.

“I’m very proud of the progress. Currently, I believe we have 14 of our sites that have storm shelters. Approximately 11 that are under construction right now,” Dr. Romines said.

School officials say they are ahead of schedule. The last 11 schools will be completed by 2019.

