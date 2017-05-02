Showers, cold front set to bring cooler temperatures for Wednesday

Photo Gallery
OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a beautiful day, but things are about to change.
Storms will begin moving in from the west this evening, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms to northern Oklahoma.
During the overnight hours, storms will intensify and begin reaching central Oklahoma.
By Wednesday morning, a cold front moves through the state and drops temperatures. Scattered showers are possible throughout the afternoon.
Temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s with a strong northerly wind.
Beautiful weather will follow with temperatures soaring to the 70s and 80s Friday through Sunday.
