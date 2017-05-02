× Storm debris pickup underway in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Downed tree limbs and a bit of damage was left behind in the wake of severe storms that moved through the state this past weekend.

Officials with Oklahoma City say residents with downed trees or tree limbs can stack them in 10-foot sections for curbside pickup, or take advantage of a free landfill day on Saturday.

Homeowners should cut trunks and limbs in sections of 10 feet or less and keep tree debris separate from other bulk waste.

Also, keep the debris away from mailboxes, poles, gas lines, water meters, trees and other obstructions.

The limbs will be picked up through May 30 as part of the regularly scheduled monthly bulk waste pickup for Oklahoma City residents.

Click here to find your regularly scheduled bulk waste pickup date.

You may also drop off trees and downed limbs as part of the free landfill day that is scheduled for Saturday.

Residential customers can drop off one load per household using a vehicle up to the size of a one ton pickup truck, plus one trailer up to 16 feet long.

Bring a current, original City of Oklahoma City utility bill or a printout of an e-bill to prove residency.

Participating landfills are as follows:

East Oak Landfill- 3201 Mosley Rd.

Oklahoma City Landfill – 7001 S. Bryant Ave.

Oklahoma Landfill- 7600 SW 15th St.

Northeast Landfill – 2601 N Midwest Blvd. in Spencer. (construction and demolition materials only.)