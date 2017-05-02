× Sweet 9-year-old boy who has experienced a lot of loss is ready for a fresh start

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gavin is just 9-years-old but has already experienced a lot of loss in his young life.

Right now, this active red-head lives in a foster home with a family he adores.

There, he enjoys watching kid’s television shows and playing with LEGOS.

“I like to build treasure chests, trucks, bus, car, a safe and a little machine gun,” Gavin said.

He also loves to explore and enjoys math and science.

“I can’t really explain math, but science is because you can do like fun stuff like experiments,” he said.

Gavin didn’t want to talk about adoption, but his case workers say he will offer a lot of love for the family that finds him. They also say he’s experienced a lot of loss in his young life.

He’s ready for a fresh start so he can grow up to be a police officer and protect others.

Visit http://www.okdhs.org/ for more information on adopting a child or call (405) 767-2955.

“A Place to Call Home” is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.