Ten Commandments monument finds new home in Tishomingo

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – A controversial monument that was deemed unconstitutional has found a new home in Tishomingo.

In 2015, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled the Ten Commandments Monument that was housed at the Oklahoma State Capitol violated the Constitution. That decision led to the monument being removed from the Capitol grounds.

However, that decision didn’t stop pastor Ivan Richeson and Stan Sewell from convincing county commissioners in Johnston County to put up their own Ten Commandments monument on the lawn of the county courthouse.

The monument went up a day after the Capitol’s monument was removed. It was on the courthouse lawn for about two months before a court ruled that it violated the state’s constitution.

It has remained in storage for the past year, but now has a new home.

A business owner, whose property is right across the street from the courthouse, allowed the monument to be placed on his property this past weekend.

Richeson says that although the spot is a good compromise, the fight isn’t over.

He hopes House Bill 2177 passes the Senate so that monuments are allowed on government property.

“This is part of our history. This isn’t about religion, this is who we are,” Richeson told KXII.