This infamous Loch Ness Monster picture spiked terror 84 years ago today

Though tales of a massive sea beast slithering through Scotland's Loch Ness have been floating around for the past 1,500 years, this is the picture that sealed the deal in the minds of millions.

The photo was published May 2, 1933 in the Scottish newspaper Inverness Courier, which printed that a couple claimed to have seen "an enormous animal rolling and plunging on the surface."

Feelings of terror, intrigue, and fascination soon spread around the globe.

Droves of locals and tourists flocked to the site in search of the prehistoric "monster."

A group of students formed their own "Loch Ness Investigation Team" and spent the summer of 1968 studying the mysterious waters.

Soon, more than 1,000 people claimed to have seen "Nessie" swimming through the Loch Ness.

Statues were built and movies were made. In fact, scientists searching for the Loch Ness Monster in 2016 actually found the sea creature! Not the living legend herself, but instead, the remnants of the movie prop from the 1969 film "The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes."

In 1994, a man named Christian Spurling confessed at the age of 90 to having been part of the one of the largest hoaxes of modern times.

Spurling said the seemingly-immense aquatic dragon was nothing more than a small toy submarine with a sea-serpent head attached.

It was a crushing blow to Nessie-lovers worldwide, many who none-the-less continue their quest to find their beloved monster.

