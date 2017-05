× 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police officers found two victims with gunshot wounds near S.W. 44th and May

One of those victims died at the scene.

The second victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

At this time, no suspect description has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.