Anchor/Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY–To gather, edit, and present the news for the newscasts.

PRINCIPAL FUNCTIONS:

1. Develop personal contact within the area and maintain those contacts on a regular basis.

2. Represents the station at community functions and events as required and is involved in several community organizations.

3. Serves as leader within the news room offering advice, editing and suggesting stories as required. Create content for KFOR’s various social media platforms.

4. Works closely with the show producer writing scripts for air, editing copy and making show run-down suggestions.

5. Handles responsibility for cut-ins, headlines and teasers as assigned by the producer.

6. Acts as a street reporter, leaving the station to gather news stories, interviewing individuals and preparing that for air when returning to the newsroom.

7. Propose daily story suggestions for news coverage.

8. Enterprise special assignment reports.

9. Be on-call for news events.

10. Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

1. Two years reporting experience.

2. Strong writing skills.

3. Must be able to work under extreme pressure, stress and deadlines.

STATEMENT ABOUT OTHER DUTIES:

This is not necessarily an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, skills, duties, requirements, efforts or working conditions associated with the job. While this is intended to be an accurate reflection of the job, management reserves the right to revise the job or to require that other or different tasks be performed when circumstances change, e.g., emergencies, changes in personnel, work load, rush jobs, special projects, technological developments, etc.

Apply by going to the link listed below and then filter the job search by location (US-OK-Oklahoma City).This will allow you to view all current postings for KFOR jobs.

http://www.tribunemedia.com/?page_id=15562

Tribune Broadcasting OKC, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer