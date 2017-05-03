City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City officials decide to disband the department

OKLAHOMA CITY – A city marshal is speaking out after Oklahoma City officials decided to disband the department.

Last week, city officials sent the marshals a letter letting them know that members of the Oklahoma City Police Department will be taking over their duties.

According to city officials, the decision was made because by law the marshals are not authorized to make warrant-less arrests and issue traffic and/or criminal citations.

One of the marshal’s who spoke with us says it feels like a slap in the face.