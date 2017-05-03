× City officials: Non-residential properties need to remove storm debris on their own

OKLAHOMA CITY – While residents are working to clean up after a severe storm, Oklahoma City officials say crews have already started cleaning up that debris.

City crews will pick up debris through May 30 as part of the regularly scheduled monthly bulk waste pickup for Oklahoma City residents.

City leaders are warning non-residential property owners that they are responsible for their own debris removal.

The city will not pick up tree limbs or structural debris left on commercial property, and the debris is not allowed along city right-of-ways.

You may dispose of debris at several city landfills for the standard commercial drop-off rates.

East Oak Landfill- 3201 Mosley Rd.

Oklahoma City Landfill – 7001 S. Bryant Ave.

Oklahoma Landfill- 7600 SW 15th St.

Northeast Landfill – 2601 N Midwest Blvd. in Spencer. (construction and demolition materials only.)