Did you get a Google Doc link in your inbox? Don’t open it!

Have you received an email that gives you a link to a Google Doc from someone you know?

Google is saying, don’t open it!

We are investigating a phishing email that appears as Google Docs. We encourage you to not click through & report as phishing within Gmail. — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

They say it’s a phishing email that is making its rounds through Gmail accounts.

Do not click on it.

It will look something like this:

The name “Ruby McCaslin” is subject to change from email to email.

You may also recognize the “sender” but that doesn’t mean it’s safe.

Be sure to pay attention to the “To” section as well.

If you see that is being sent to “hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh@mailinator.com,” and you are blind-copied, it is part of the phishing scheme.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education also sent out a “malicious email warning” about the phishing email.

If opened, it will look like you are being taken to Google docs, but it’s really a program that will send spam emails to everyone in your address book.

You can report it as phishing within Gmail.