Elderly Oklahoma couple becomes internet sensation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Except for a few black and white wedding pictures, Bob and Betty Kinder don't have an extensive library of photo albums.

What's better are the 60 years of memories they've collected together.

Unable to have children, they agreed to pour a lifetime of unconditional love on each other.

They told NewsChannel 4 the keys to marriage success.

"Communication, say I'm sorry, duck when she throws the frying pan," laughed Bob. "Just keep saying I love you. Hug and a kiss, let them know you appreciate it."

They've seen and done a lot. It's all chronicled in Bob's brimming hat collection.

Bob has least one ball cap from every state.

But none garnered more attention than the hat he wore last weekend at the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

"I wasn't surprised. He likes to have fun. He's pretty much a tease," said Betty.

Bob actually bought the "old fart" hat for himself about a year ago after a trip to Spokane, Washington.

"A flight attendant said I'm grouchy, I'm sexy. I wasn't going to argue with her," he said.

The Kinders quietly took part in the Memorial 5K, unaware a finish line photo would become an internet sensation, shared more than a million times worldwide.

A sweet, older couple holding hands -- It just captured our hearts.

At 88 and 84, they've checked the Marathon off their bucket list.

For now, they'll relish the simple things like a good nap, dancing at American Legion Post 12 and enjoying their rise to fame.

Ironic really, for a couple who cares more about making memories than capturing them on camera.