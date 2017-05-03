× ENG Editor- FT

The primary responsibilities of the ENG Editor are to edit, organize, cue and play video for newscasts.

PRINCIPAL FUNCTIONS ESSENTIAL TO THE JOB:

1. Monitors editing load to make sure stories needed for airing are available.

2. Edits all national news video and recuts local video for all newscasts.

3. Locate file footage and tapes for stories: edits as necessary.

4. Dubs and edits for exchange with other stations.

5. Airs video during newscasts.

6. Set up live microwave and satellite feeds.

7. Assists in keeping tape file and archive.

MINIMUM KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

1. Must have experience with non-linear editing.

2. Associate’s degree or equivalent from two-year College or technical school or six months to one year related experience and/or training.

3. Ability to exercise judgment to select shots and video and audio.

4. Decides allocation of some technical resources to a news story.

5. Must have the ability to work under pressure, stress and deadlines.

6. Must be able to work well with people.

7. Must be able to work overnights, weekends, holidays.

8. A valid Oklahoma driver’s license is required

STATEMENT ABOUT OTHER DUTIES:

This is not necessarily an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, skills, duties, requirements, efforts or working conditions associated with the job. While this is intended to be an accurate reflection of the job, management reserves the right to revise the job or to require that other or different tasks be performed when circumstances change, e.g., emergencies, changes in personnel, work load, rush jobs, special projects, technological developments, etc.

Apply by going to the link listed below and then filter the job search by location (US-OK-Oklahoma City).This will allow you to view all current postings for KFOR jobs.

http://www.tribunemedia.com/?page_id=15562

Tribune Broadcasting OKC, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer