Hundreds of new exhibits open in a single day when Oklahoma kids compete at History Day

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA -- The doors at the Oklahoma History Center opened at 7:30 AM.

One by one, bus by bus, kids from 6th through 8th grade filed in with their projects.

Many of theme have been working for months on subjects like Ghandi's Salt March or the New York Newsies Strike of 1899, or Judge Isaac Parker, and 150 other subjects that fit this year's theme of 'Taking a Stand in History'.

Luke Foster and Amanda Schumacher from Canton chose Teddy Roosevelt.

"He stood for conservation for us now and it the future," says Luke.

Classen SAS 6th grader Simoni Shaw dug into Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross. She wondered why the U.S. didn't have something like this because the Red Cross helps the military."

"When she went to Europe after the Civil War," declares Shaw, "She noticed that Geneva had a Red Cross

Coordinators like Sarah Dumas say they're blown away by these young scholars every year.

"The amount of work these students put into their primary source research is astounding," she says. "I actually have goosebumps thinking about it."

National History and local too, Sara Akipan and Lily Jackson from Miami, Oklahoma told the story of another local girl named Fern Holland who gave her life in 2004 to help with the first free elections in Iraq.

"She's a home town hero," says Sara. "She went over to Iraq and fought for women's rights."

If you want to know about Daniel Ellsburg and the Pentagon Papers or Galileo's stand for science, or Sequoyah's invention of the Cherokee alphabet you've come to the right place.

"He actually had a cabin in Oklahoma which I visited," says Broken Arrow scholar Evan Cameryell."

From this point of view or story looks to be in good hands.

Winners of the state History Day competition qualify for the National History Day Convention in Washington D.C. in June.

For more information on NHD and Oklahoma's participation go to http://www.okhistory.org