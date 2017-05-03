Keep the umbrella handy! Widely scattered showers through afternoon, evening

*** FLOOD ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT FOR NORTH CENTRAL OK. WATCH FOR AREAS OF FLOODING. STRONG STORMS ARE POSSIBLE ALONG THE FRONT IN SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA LATER THIS MORNING. ***

Today will be cloudy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and a strong north wind.

Keep the umbrella handy with widely scattered showers through the afternoon and evening.

Click here for KFOR’s interactive radar

Skies will clear by early morning with lows in the 40s.

Highs tomorrow will climb to the upper 60s to lower 70s under sunny skies with a breezy north wind.

Our warming trend picks up Friday with highs in the 70s with a lighter north wind.

This weekend will be warm, sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s!

The pleasant weather will continue through early next week before our next storm system moves in Wednesday.

Severe weather will be possible for western Oklahoma next Wednesday.

Stay tuned for updates!