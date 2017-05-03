× Multi-Media Journalist

OKLAHOMA CITY–Contribute any way necessary in the content gathering, reporting, shooting, editing and producing for KFOR-TV, KAUT-TV, KFOR.com and our various social media platforms

PRINCIPAL FUNCTIONS ESSENTIAL TO THE JOB:

• Engaging on-air and online personality

• Ability to write web, text and social-media versions of news stories

• Ability to shoot and to edit video and sound

• Ability to enterprise news stories

• Ability to write and to interpret broadcast-news copy

• Ability to report live-breaking news

• Ability to handle deadline pressure

• Ability to drive news vehicles

• Ability to learn and operate all related news gathering equipment

MINIMUM KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

• BA/BS degree or equivalent (Degree in journalism or related field strongly preferred)

• Strong writing skills required

• 2 years television newsroom experience required

• Strong graphics skills desired

• Strong computer skills with knowledge of social media.

• Experience with Photoshop, advanced HTML, and digital video editing is helpful but not required

• Must be self-directing, self-motivating and able to work will with a diverse group of people

• Must be able to handle stress, including short deadlines

• Must have excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

• Must possess a valid state driver’s license (or be able to obtain one)

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Ability to carry and operate equipment weighing over 65 pounds while videotaping subjects in various situations. Good manual dexterity in order to operate numerous small buttons and keys on cameras, computers and other such equipment. Good eyesight to shoot and compile stories. Hearing to communicate with station personnel and others via telephone and in person. Must be able to work under extreme pressure, stress, deadlines, and adverse weather conditions.

STATEMENT ABOUT OTHER DUTIES:

The foregoing is not necessarily an exhaustive list of all functions essential to the job for which the employee is responsible, nor an exhaustive list of the minimum requirements and specifications necessary to perform the essential functions, including all responsibilities, skills, duties, requirements, efforts, or working conditions associated with the job. While this is intended to be an accurate reflection of the current job, management reserves the right to revise the job or to require that other or different functions be performed when circumstances change or exigencies require it.

Apply by going to the link listed below and then filter the job search by location (US-OK-Oklahoma City).This will allow you to view all current postings for KFOR jobs.

http://www.tribunemedia.com/?page_id=15562

Tribune Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer