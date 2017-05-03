× OKC Auto Show donation to 10 Strong

OKLAHOMA CITY–Revenues raised from two features during the 100th Anniversary Oklahoma City Auto Show were donated during a ceremony Wednesday to local charity, 10 Strong.

A total of $23,561.44 was donated through proceeds from the OKC Auto Show Gala and the 18-Hole Mini-Golf Course Experience. The check was presented to 10 Strong, which has a mission to support and encourage families currently going through cancer treatment on the 10th floor of the OU Children’s Hospital.

“It was such a great feeling knowing we had been chosen as the charitable recipient from the Oklahoma City Auto Show during its centennial celebration,” Nicole Howard of 10 Strong said. “For the experiences we provide for the kids and their families, this money will go a long way. We could not be happier to be able to use this to do more for those who are going through such a difficult time in their lives.”

Each of the staff members of 10 Strong is a mom whose own child spent time dealing with cancer on the 10th floor of the OU Children’s Hospital. What began in 2013 as an organized effort to bring some joy to the families in the cancer unit became an official charity in June 2015. Every Wednesday, the staff at 10 Strong visits the kids on the 10th floor. Whether it is waffle night, an ice cream social, movie night or even an Italian soda bar, Wednesdays are considered “the best day to fight cancer” among those who are involved with the charity.

“Coming off a successful event like the 100th Anniversary Oklahoma City Auto Show, this is the part where we get to see the benefits of everyone’s hard work,” Laine Diffee, chairman of the Metropolitan Auto Dealers Association, said. “Knowing the joy 10 Strong brings to the lives of so many made them a great choice, and we know this money is going to help make a difference to several families.”

The events helping fund the charity include the OKC Auto Show Gala, which was held the first night of the event. The mini-golf course was also one of the more popular features from the auto show.

“It was an easy choice to go with 10 Strong as this year’s recipient,” John Holt, past chairman of the Metropolitan Auto Dealers Association, said. “What 10 Strong does every Wednesday is all about bringing something positive during what can be an otherwise tough time for these kids and families. We are happy to be able to have some role in helping bring a smile to all those faces.”

The 100th anniversary of the Oklahoma City International Auto Show was March 10-12 at Oklahoma State Fair Park in the new Bennett Event Center. The OKC Auto Show is one of the largest consumer shows in Oklahoma and featured a variety of entertaining activities for adults and kids of all ages. In addition to the Gala and mini-golf course, the 100th anniversary event also included a re-creation of the event from a century ago with 44 one hundred-year-old and vintage cars; the opportunity to test drive 24 cars and trucks from FCA, Toyota and Chevrolet; the Auto Show 5K race; the “Coffee and Cars” event; the Hall of Fame NASCAR exhibit; exotic cars; and lots and lots of 2017 new cars and trucks from 27 automobile brands.

Among the automaker brands that participated in the show are Alfa Romeo, Acura, Buick, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Explorer Van, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Ram, Smart, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The OKC Auto Show was sponsored in part by State Farm, 7-Eleven and The Oklahoman.

For those who want to donate to 10 Strong, they are encouraged to go to www.10strongokc.com for more information.