Oklahoma authorities investigating hit-and-run that left 12-year-old in grave condition

WESTVILLE, Okla. – State authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that left a 12-year-old girl in grave condition.

Monday evening, a 12-year-old girl was hit by a motorist in Westville, which is in northeast Oklahoma.

Officials say the driver left the scene.

The girl was later transported to a Little Rock hospital in grave condition.

Police were able to identify the driver of the vehicle.

The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

After arresting the man, the Westville Police Department requested the help of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The driver has not been identified at this time.