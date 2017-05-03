× Oklahoma City man accused of kidnapping, raping neighbor

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is accused of kidnapping and raping his neighbor.

Around 10:30 p.m., a 19-year-old woman was inside her apartment near N.W. 10th and Glade Ave. when she heard a knock at the door.

The woman told police that her neighbor, identified as William Tate, a.k.a. William Ridley, 51, was at the door, asking to use her phone.

The woman said the man told her that his daughter’s funeral was in the morning.

The man reportedly appeared upset and asked the woman if she would step outside with him.

That is when the woman said the man started hugging her.

After a while, the woman said she became uncomfortable and started to walk back inside her apartment.

She said as soon as she turned around, she felt a sharp metal object poking her in the lower back.

The man then reportedly forced the woman to walk to his apartment.

He then allegedly forced the woman into his bedroom where he raped her, the woman told police.

Around 11:30 p.m., she was able to call police.

Ridley was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for rape and kidnapping.